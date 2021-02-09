Logo
NELK Boys’ Jesse explains why he stopped making videos with the YouTube group

Published: 9/Feb/2021 15:08

by Jacob Hale
NELK Boys Jesse stopped appearing NELK videos
Instagram: mtvjesse

NELK Boys fans have noticed the sharp decline in how many of their videos founding member Jesse Sebastiani is appearing in — and now he’s explained the reasons for his absence.

Throughout 2020, Jesse became a far more infrequent personality in the pranksters’ YouTube videos, to the point where he is simply no longer in them except on very rare occasions.

He’s not removed himself from the group completely, though. Jesse has started putting out videos on the Full Send YouTube channel, which gives fans a little more behind the scenes access to see how he helps run the brand.

Kyle has already addressed the issue, saying that Jesse felt “burned out” from their videos. Now, Jesse himself has explained the decision behind becoming less of a fixture in NELK’s main channel videos.

Kyle and Jesse of NELK Boys Full Send merch
Instagram: mtvjesse
Jesse’s appearance in NELK videos is now a rare treat for fans.

Appearing on The Bootleg Kev podcast, Jesse explained himself to fans.

The first thing Jesse pointed out was that he has been sober for “6 or 7 months now” as of February 8. With how much partying, drinking and debauchery is a part of NELK’s content, that’s probably not the best environment for someone trying to stay sober.

Jesse added that he took a break and came back to “what he really wanted to be doing” — the clothing and background side of the NELK and Full Send brands. Within a week of doing that, he says, he realized that it just made sense for him to be sticking to that side of things.

As Jesse says, Kyle has taken on the NELK channel and he is working to make their Send Club subscription service a competitive content platform against the likes of Hulu and Netflix. He aims to make it akin to MTV from several years ago: content to serve their teen and young adult demographic.

While many have questioned what exactly is going on with Jesse as his NELK appearances slowed down, it’s become apparent that he’s doing a whole lot for the company.

Revealing that they’re opening a 14,000ft warehouse and signing comedians to create Send Club content, we may not have seen the best of Jesse and NELK yet.

Dream responds after imposter makes serious threats using his name and image

Published: 9/Feb/2021 14:04

by Connor Bennett
Dream's loog on a yellow background with the Soundcloud logo
YouTube: Dream/SoundCloud

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has responded after someone impersonating him had been outed as threatening users on different social media platforms.

Pretending to take on the persona of someone famous, or at least well known, has been a strangely popular thing to do on social media. Parody accounts pop up, of course, but there others who just flat out pretend to be someone they’re not, trying to convince others that they’re the real one.

Sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch had implemented verification processes, and the real people are usually signified with a verified tick or symbol of some kind. 

That doesn’t stop imposters from trying their hand, though, especially on sites where verification isn’t really a thing – and it can get creators like Dream in a bit of trouble.

YouTuber Dream's logo
YouTube: Dream
Dream has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, surging in popularity over the past year.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream found himself under fire from some users after an account bearing his name on SoundCloud was found to be threatening others in a pretty malicious way. 

One post showing the Dream imposter making threats went a bit viral on Twitter, and the YouTuber stepped in on his backup account to make it clear that it’s not him sending the messages. 

“For the record, this isn’t me, it’s someone posing as me,” the YouTuber commented under the viral post. “They also linked it on my Spotify, been trying to get it fixed.”

It obviously comes as a disappointment to some fans who received positive messages from the imposter, thinking they were in conversations with the real dream.

“Dream I got so excited that you noticed me man</3,” said one fan. “Hope you get it fixed,” added another. 

Though it should serve as yet another example of being careful, and knowing it’s the actual person behind the account when interacting with them. Fakes are pretty easy to sniff out thanks to different verification processes.