Neekolul trolls fans on Twitter pretending she’s banned on Twitch

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:26

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer Neekolul pranked her fans by setting up her profile on Twitter to look like the ‘Streamer Bans’ alert account, before tweeting that she herself had been banned from Twitch, leaving some people very confused in the process.

Neekolul is also known primarily for being a streamer who plays games such as Among Us, along with her YouTube content that centers on reacting to weird and wonderful videos and memes to come from the internet.

She also went viral back in March 2020 after she made a TikTok to the popular sound ‘Oki Doki Boomer,’ which promptly gained traction on the app.

@neekolul

Like to trigger the BOOMERS #bernie2020

♬ Okie dokie boomer – Venus

In recent months bans on Twitch seem to have amped up somewhat, with changes to Twitch’s Terms of Service regarding acceptable language and the use of copyrighted content meaning more streamers are at risk of sudden bans than ever.

Perhaps this is how Neekolul managed to fool so many of her Twitter followers when she redecorated her account temporarily.

Neekolul pranks fans with fake Twitch ban tweet

She changed up her display name and image to look just like the Twitch ban bot ‘StreamerBans’ account, the 260,000 follower feed that often breaks the news of a streamer’s suspension.

Neekolul tweeted a rather convincing alert that read “Twitch Partner “Neeko” has been banned!” with a matching array of emojis and hashtags, meaning anyone who just took a glance and didn’t read her username would assume it was from the actual account.

Neekolul changes her account to look like the Streamer Bans account

While some fans clocked on to the prank right away, it wasn’t so obvious for others, with one commenter saying, “I have to say you really got me,” and another saying, “I f***ing fell for this sh*t, I can’t believe it.”

Creators Karl Jacobs and Classify also responded to the joke.

However, while the harmless prank was entertaining for her fans, there have been instances of Twitter banning people in the past for impersonating other accounts by switching up their profile picture and display name as it could violate their ‘Impersonation Policy.’

Either way, the popular streamer’s prank definitely managed to fool some people, and her Twitch account remains unbanned at the time of writing.

Jake Paul slams Dana White after UFC president dubs him “gimmick” boxer

Published: 3/Jan/2021 6:06 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 6:34

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul is back at it again with his ‘heel turn’, and this time he slammed Dana White in a series of social media posts after the UFC president dubbed him a “gimmick” during an episode of the Shout! Podcast.

Jake Paul has been doing his best to try and entice UFC and MMA fighters such as Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Dillion Danis to face him. Considering his brother managed to lock in about with Floyd Mayweather, anything is possible.

However, nothing has come to fruition yet, so he’s thrown some jabs at Dana White throughout the course of his efforts to try and force a reaction. He finally got one on a recent episode of the Shout! Podcast.

Here’s what Dana White had to say and what Jake Paul said in response.

Jake Paul Dana White UFC
Jake Paul
Jake Paul has been picking fights with just about anyone lately.

“Who gives a sh*t?” said Dana White, in response to a question about Logan Paul and Jake Paul. “Neither one of these guys can fight. It’s all a big gimmick. Like I said at a press conference, there’s a market for that. If people are dumb enough to spend their money watching that sh*t, I don’t know what to tell you. Good luck to them.”

“I could care less what that guy [says],” he added, referring specifically to Jake. “I get it. He’s trying to make some money and doing his thing, and there are people out there who want to spend their money on that. I’m not that guy.”

“Amanda Nunes will knock that kid out,” he said. “To even think about that guy fighting, he’s like ‘I’m never going to fight a woman.’ You shouldn’t because she’ll put you in a coma. The guy is just some kid off the street.”

Jake Paul Dana White UFC
UFC
Dana White didn’t hold back his words when asked about Jake Paul.

Jake was less than impressed with being dubbed a “gimmick,” and he responded in a series of social media posts. “The Alaskan Bull Worm, also known as Dana White, is back at it again,” he said. “Let me break it down for you.”

“So two days ago, the Alaskan Bull Worm Dana ‘Wipe’ gets on some random podcast and starts talking shit,” he said. “Interesting Dana, but you’ve been talking about us for two years? Even three weeks ago!”

“It’s a big gimmick?” he added. “Coming from the guy who let CM Punk, a fake WWE wrestler, headline a UFC event. Oh my god! A lot of talking, Dana. But let’s check the numbers.”

He then compared the top-selling UFC event in 2020, which was UFC 251 at 1.3 million PPV buys, to the 1.8 million he helped pull in the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition bout.

“Good luck to you, because you f**king need it. I hope you find those 500,000 extra pay-per-view buys somewhere. Maybe this will all help you. 

If you want to see all the posts for context, you can find the thread here. Some people are convinced that Jake knows exactly what he’s doing. They believe he’s trying to ruffle as many feathers as he can, hoping to land the best possible deal and outcome.

Others think he’s an egomaniac who’s barking up the wrong tree. They think he’s asking to get knocked out and probably look forward to seeing it happen.

Love him or hate him, there’s no doubt that he’s doing an excellent job in acting like the perfect ‘heel’ or ‘bad guy’ in the scenario. It’s only a matter of time before his next fight happens, and it’ll probably be as successful as the last.