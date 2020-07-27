Neekolul hits back at claims of being jailed for assault

TikTok star and 100 Thieves member Nicole ‘Neekolul’ Sanchez has responded after information came to light that revealed the entertainer had been arrested on assault charges in 2018 and sentenced to anger management training.

Neekolul has become a massively popular face in the online world, skyrocketing to fame after uploading her viral “Okay Boomer” video in March 2020.

Now, Neeko boasts a massive following on her Twitch channel, where she streams in partnership with esports organization 100 Thieves — but it seems that some are trying to topple her new success by bringing up her past.

An article published in late July claimed that Neeko had been arrested on assault charges in May 2018 by the Fresno police department for dealing corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Court records used in the article (which Dexerto were also able to verify) show that Neeko was 20 years old at the time of her arrest, and claimed that her bail was set at $25,000. That’s not all; the piece also claimed she had been sentenced to a year in prison, as well as anger management training.

However, Neeko argues to the contrary, as revealed in a series of direct messages to YouTuber 'Scarce' via Twitter.

In her response to the article, she denied ever having been sentenced to prison, and claimed she only had to take 12 anger management classes as a result of the incident. She likewise stated that she had been in an abusive relationship at the time, and had struck her abuser as a preemptive response to their own violence toward her.

“The article is talking about an incident in which there was an argument where I hit the person who was abusive to me,” she said of the matter. “When I hit him, it was a reaction to what was happening in the moment and how I was feeling — I knew it was escalating to where he was going to hit me, and I was genuinely angry and hating him for the way he treated me.”

“I was hoping to put that relationship behind me, but I felt like I needed to address this,” she continued.

The article detailing Neeko’s arrest came just days after her signage to 100 Thieves, marking a huge success for the star who has slowly but surely climbed her way to social media fame.