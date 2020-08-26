NBA 2K Twitch streamer under fire for mocking Make-A-Wish

Popular Twitch streamer and NBA 2K player ‘GirlGamerShay’ has come under intense scrutiny after mocking the Make-A-Wish foundation during a recent live broadcast.

The Make-A-Wish foundation, a nonprofit organization, helps grant the “wishes” of children from 2 and a half to 17 years old with terminal illnesses, and is widely known for wrangling high-profile celebrities for wholesome meet-and-greets with the sick youngsters.

A charitable organization responsible for bringing happiness to terminally ill kids, Make-A-Wish has received ample praise for its mission since its founding in 1980 — but one Twitch streamer mocked the Foundation during an August broadcast.

GirlGamerShay was in the 2K lobby when she took shots at the org. “Yo, what the f**k is that ‘Make-A-Wish?’” she asked, before shouting, “‘I’m gonna go to Florida! Let’s wish for that!’ ‘Let me make a wish because I am sick.’ Oh my god, man.”

Making fun of people who are terminally ill and have a life threatening disease... wtf is wrong with her😭 pic.twitter.com/T9NuqRH3vE — NBA2K21 Leaks & News🤫 (@2KInsiderr) August 26, 2020

Needless to say, Shay’s comments received a slew of backlash from viewers and fellow streamers alike, including high-profile personality LosPollosTV, who once held the record for Twitch’s longest continuous live stream.

“Idk who tf this is... but f**k this b***h,” he said of the clip from her stream, which quickly went viral across social media. “Idc if u get some clout you’re a fuckin weirdo,” he continued. “Making fun of a f***kin’ Make-A-Wish kid? Just delete your whole s**t…”

“I have no words man, makes me sick to my stomach,” another commenter chimed in. “Man, wtf is wrong with people?”

I have no words man makes me sick to my stomach man wtf is wrong with people — ????????? (@Homer2104_) August 26, 2020

Shay has since published an apology, claiming that she did not know what the Make-A-Wish foundation was at the time of her stream. However, some internet sleuths have found evidence to the contrary, replying to her apology post with a screenshot of her commenting, “Respect” in response to a the 2K team’s involvement in one child’s “wish” in May of this year.

you dont know what make a wish is?? pic.twitter.com/vog4rhDMfg — NBA2K21 Leaks & News🤫 (@2KInsiderr) August 26, 2020

The streamer has since released several concerning tweets that some feel could allude to harmful behavior, writing, “Thinking about doing something I should do. GG. Y’all won’t ever see me. Y’all got it.”

thinking about doing something i should do. 😔 gg. y’all won’t ever see me. y’all got it. — 💅Sexy Shay💋 (@GirlGamerShay) August 26, 2020

“Already got a f***ed up family,” she tweeted. “What’s left for me.”

already got a fucked up family. what’s left for me. — 💅Sexy Shay💋 (@GirlGamerShay) August 26, 2020

Thus far, Shay has yet to update fans and critics as to her condition, hearkening to a similar scenario regarding the backlash around streaming star Alinity Divine, who admitted that the hate she received after tossing her cat over her head made her consider suicide.

LosPollosTV has since retracted his original tweets calling out Shay.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more on this developing story.