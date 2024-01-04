Navy sailor fired after getting caught making OnlyFans content on ship

A British Royal Navy sailor was fired for making OnlyFans content, which had been earning him £20,000 a month from the explicit photos he took on an aircraft carrier.

With OnlyFans rising in popularity over recent years, many people have taken to content creation as a way to make extra money. However, if they get caught by their bosses, a lot of content creators choose to resign from their 9-5 jobs as OnlyFans is paying better.

This wasn’t the case for former Naval Airman Zak Blackman of the British Royal Navy, who was fired from his position in the British Royal Navy after his superiors found out he was doing OnlyFans content from the aircraft.

Navy soldier fired after getting caught doing OnlyFans account

Zak, 21, told The Sun he first joined the Navy on March 30, 2020, at the lowest rank. He said it was “really hard work” but added he only raked in about £1,500 ($1902) a month.

It was then he started posting the saucy photos of him in his uniform. “They started to take off, and after a few weeks I was earning £20,000 ($25,364) a month from that,” Zak said.

Zak Blackman/Instagram

As his superiors found out about his side hustle, Zak refused to take down the content because of how much money it earned him. Zak was fired from his position last July, despite rising to the rank of Naval Airman.

While he insisted he took care not to post anything that could give away the location of HMS Prince of Wales, he was still dismissed. The Royal Navy told The Sun the matter had been investigated but would not comment further.

Zak is now believed to be a millionaire and is eyeing up Lamborghinis. He has also moved into a penthouse in Manchester, England.

“I hope in a few years I’ll have enough money to retire,” he said. “The demand for sexy uniform content like mine online is massive.”

Zak isn’t the only soldier who has realized the demand for military-themed content on the platform. Former marine turned OnlyFans model Taylor Gunner told Dexerto about her “huge veteran fanbase that loves military content” and lets veteran fans live through the fantasies they had while being deployed.

