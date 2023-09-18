National Cheeseburger Day: Best deals at McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King & more

Plenty of restaurants are giving away burgers for a much lower price on National Cheeseburger Day. Here is a list of places participating in the September 18th deal.

National Cheeseburger Day isn’t just another day — it’s a celebration of one of America’s most enjoyable sandwiches — the cheeseburger.

The cheeseburger first originated in 1924 when Lionel Sternberger slapped a slice of cheese onto a plain beef burger while working at his father’s sandwich shop in Pasadena, California.

Article continues after ad

Fast forward almost 100 years, and the cheeseburger has its own day on September 18 to commemorate its beginnings.

Luckily for those who enjoy one of the tastiest and greasiest sandwiches ever created, they’ll be able to buy one for a fraction of the price at selected restaurants. Here is a list of where to find the best cheeseburger deals!

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s

A McDonald’s single cheeseburger usually sells for a rough estimate of about $2 plus tax in selected locations. There are also daily meal deals that include a cheeseburger, fries, and a drink for a decent price of around $10.

Article continues after ad

However, for National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s is giving away double cheeseburgers for just $0.50 each.

To be able to participate in the deal, customers must order the double cheeseburger on their McDonald’s mobile app. There is also no purchase necessary. However, each customer is eligible for only one $0.50 double cheeseburger.

Wendy’s

Getting a cheeseburger for under $1 is almost unheard of, but Wendy’s knows what their customers like. So from September 18 until the 22, they’re giving away Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just one penny… yes, that’s right — one penny.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Customers become eligible for the Wendy’s National Cheeseburger Day deal by ordering through their mobile app.

Burger King

Well, there can only be one crowned king in the business, and Burger King already has their stamp on it. Not only is Burger King offering customers who are part of their Royal Perks rewards program a free cheeseburger, but they’re also giving away the sandwich for a lower price on multiple days.

Though one must be part of the Royal Perks rewards program to be part of BK’s National Cheeseburger Day deals, it’s worth the signup, as the fast food restaurant will be offering a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more on September 18.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Oh, but it gets better. On September 19, Burger King is giving a free Whopper Jr. with cheese with the purchase of at least $1. And on its last day of celebration, September 20, BK will be giving Whoppers to their rewards members for only $3. When typically, the whopper sells for over $4.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen may be widely popularized by their ice cream and Blizzard selections, but they also know a thing or two about cheeseburgers. So, for National Cheeseburger Day, Dairy Queen is offering a free cheeseburger for customers who make a purchase of $1 or more.

Article continues after ad

To get a free cheeseburger from DQ on September 18, customers will have to order through the mobile app. Only one free cheeseburger per person.

Article continues after ad

Applebees

Now it’s no dollar deal, but for those who enjoy dining with a waitress, Applebees has a great cheeseburger deal on September 18.

Not only is their deal valid when ordering inside the restaurant, but it is also valid through the mobile app.

For those who are interested, Applebees will be offering three burgers: the Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger, and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger. With each burger, a customer will get a side of fries for only $8.99.

Article continues after ad

BurgerFi

Fewer food combinations are better than a soda and a greasy cheeseburger. Luckily, BurgerFi knows how to serve its customers. So, on September 18, they’ll be offering dine-in customers only, a free signature double patty cheeseburger with the purchase of a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink. A Freestyle drink is a selection of over 100 soda combinations like Vanilla Coke, Strawberry Fanta, Sprite, and more — can you say yummy?!

Article continues after ad

Smashburger

Smashburger is famous for its burger options which range from beef to turkey, or black bean. And from September 18 until the 20, all three options will be offered for $5. The offer is valid to any customer who uses code CLASSIC23.

Article continues after ad

Krystal

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, Krystal is offering not one, not two, but five cheeseburgers known as a ‘Cheese Krystal’ for $1 each per customer. The offer is valid to customers who order on the mobile app or Krystal’s actual website.

Wahlburgers

A Wahlburger usually caps at about $14. So, their half-off National Cheeseburger Day deal is pretty reasonable. Though they’ll only be offering half-price burgers on September 18, customers can choose from a selection off of their burger menu. To name a few, there’s the BBQ Bacon Burger, Our Burger, and the Impossible Burger.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

White Castle

From September 18 until the 20, White Castle will be offering a BOGO deal on their cheeseburger sliders — one per customer. To participate, customers must show a cashier the BOGO coupon from the White Castle website.