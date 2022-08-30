Nadeshot thought leaving OpTic was “biggest mistake” of his life

Nadeshot’s career with OpTic is pretty well known at this point and the content creator has opened up on his exit which he has cited as a “huge mistake.”

Matthew Haag is better known as Nadeshot and sprang to fame as one of the world’s most elite-level Halo players, before moving onto Gears of War, and eventually, the game that would make his career – Call of Duty.

He joined OpTic in 2010, one of the world’s top gaming CoD teams, and would eventually go on to become the organization’s captain. Nadeshot stepped down from his play responsibilities in 2015 and would assume partial ownership over the brand.

However, this didn’t last long, and Nadeshot would go on to start his own rival brand in 2016 – 100 Thieves. The group has become synonymous with esports, streaming, and content creation, and Nadeshot has since revealed why he regrets the way things ended with OpTic.

Nadeshot discussed OpTic exit and regret

During a long stream on August 29, 2022, in which Nadeshot explained all the circumstances behind the recent Froste controversy, the owner of 100 Thieves also moved onto the subject of OpTic.

Nadeshot’s exit has boiled down to several alleged factors such as not being given official co-ownership of OpTic as well as