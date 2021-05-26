Nadeshot finally gets "sex is temporary, gaming is forever" tattoo after losing Froste bet - Dexerto

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag finally bit the bullet after losing a bet with streaming star Froste — one that required him to get a hilarious tattoo inked on his arm.

Nadeshot has built a successful empire around gaming, founding esports and entertainment organization 100 Thieves after first rising to fame as a Call of Duty pro.

It’s safe to say that gaming is one of the most important facets of Nadeshot’s life — but no one would expect him to get the gaming-related tattoo suggested by streamer ‘Froste’ during a humorous back-and-forth convo on Twitter.

After showing off the beginnings of his tattoo sleeve on social media, Froste asked Nadeshot how many retweets it would take for him to get the words “Sex is temporary, gaming is forever” inked somewhere on his body.

Advertisement

Mistakenly, Nadeshot thought that 100,000 would be a safe bet. Unfortunately for him, meme-master Froste and the rest of the internet made sure that Nadeshot would keep his word, reaching the goal in just 90 minutes and surpassing it by double the initial amount.

Internet celebrities like Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, and even Twitter Gaming joined in on the fun — and after revealing he’d get the ink on Monday, May 24, Nadeshot has finally delivered.

Their new bio and header might be the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen on this website and app https://t.co/d2vLNlc0GW — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) May 24, 2021

Unfortunately for fans, the tattoo won’t be part of the sleeve that he initially shared on Twitter; instead, he claimed he’d put it on his thigh, “so I don’t have to see it every day.”

Advertisement

Read More: xQc apologizes after GTA RP permaban

True to his word, the 100 Thieves founder revealed the tattoo as promised nearly three months later, sparking a slew of hilarious reactions across social media.

.@Nadeshot has officially gotten his "Sex is Temporary, Gaming is Forever" tattoo 😂 pic.twitter.com/mcUr6pd58G — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) May 26, 2021

For now, Nade only gave fans a sneak-peek of his new ink, and claimed he will officially unveil the full thing on social media in about two days.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While it’s not in a highly-visible area, Froste proved that he’s a veritable meme-king of the internet with this stunt, teaching everyone a valuable lesson — don’t make a bet that you wouldn’t want to actually keep!