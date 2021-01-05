 Nadeshot addresses 2HYPE's future at 100 Thieves amid group's ongoing drama - Dexerto
Nadeshot addresses 2HYPE’s future at 100 Thieves amid group’s ongoing drama

Published: 5/Jan/2021 5:16 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 6:00

by Brad Norton
100 Thieves YouTube group 2HYPE
100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has addressed recent controversy surrounding popular YouTube collective 2HYPE as drama continues to unfold around them, and outlined their future with the organization.

Shortly after joining 100 Thieves back in Nov. 2020, the group of YouTubers has been caught amidst its biggest controversy yet. Original members of the channel have been lashing out at the current lineup for a number of days online.

An assortment of lengthy exposé videos have led to all manner of accusations, from suggestions the group’s full roster had been trimmed so that profits aren’t being spread so thin, to leaked audio of team members crafting fake narratives that mislead fans.

Most of these have come since the collective joined up with Nadeshot’s gaming and apparel brand. Now, the 100 Thieves CEO has addressed the situation in his latest Twitch stream.

“2HYPE’s tough… A lot of people have been asking me about 2HYPE,” he said at the beginning of a January 4 Twitch stream. While Nadeshot alluded to a full statement or a more intricate video coming down the line, that didn’t stop him from carefully addressing the situation in the moment. 

“I wish the best for Mopi,” he said in response to one of the bigger videos released in December. Founding member Mopi uploaded a 43-minute video to his personal channel, which has since garnered over two million views.

“I wish I knew him better,” Nadeshot continued. “I wish I could have helped him with a lot of the things he’s going through right now.”

The 2HYPE crew originally started as a nine-man group.

“It’s clear that people on both sides are hurt and feel that the other side has broken their trust.” Despite the ongoing drama, however, Nadeshot made one thing clear: the current 2HYPE group will not be leaving 100 Thieves anytime soon.

“I have a ton of respect for them and I’m excited to work together,” he confirmed.

“I don’t think it’s really 100 Thieves’ place to try and interject and mediate the entire situation. It seems like this has been going on for months and months. Prior to us even talking.”

Nadeshot also mentioned that he doesn’t buy into many of the wild accusations going around. “I don’t think Mopi would go out of his way to try to tear down his friends. I don’t think the rest of the 2HYPE would go out of their way to hurt their friends.”

Regardless of how everything pans out, the timing of the drama is certainly “rough,” he admitted, but he expects the group will stay under 100 Thieves banners.

YouTuber CallMeCarson accused of ‘grooming’ underage fans

Published: 5/Jan/2021 5:42 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 5:54

by Isaac McIntyre
CallMeCarson has been accused of grooming several underage YouTube fans.
Twitch: CallMeCarson

YouTube star and popular Minecraft streamer Carson ‘CallMeCarson’ King has been accused of grooming underage fans by at least one woman on Twitter, with former Lunch Club members Traves suggesting there “could have been more.”

The first allegations against Carson were leveled by KEEMSTAR, who released a video interview with former Lunch Club members Traves and Hugbox. 

“One day in March he called me… and I picked up the phone and he said ‘I have to tell you something’,” Hugbox stated. “He revealed that he had f***ed underage girls, and I think that he said that they were fans. That was what I was told.”

Soon after the video went live, “Carson” began trending on Twitter.

This was followed by allegations from ‘miniborb’ on Twitter. The user, who lists her username as “Sam,” claims she was “groomed by Carson” when she was just 17 years old and “still in high school.” According to Sam, the pair began talking after she tweeted at him on social media, and he “went straight to [her] dms.”

“I have talked to many people and never came out about this since [sic] now.”

Her post also included a number of Discord messages between the pair.

These included statements from Carson suggesting he may “only wanted to talk to [Sam] for the sexual part,” and “couldn’t control himself.” He also suggested he thought about miniborb ⁠— who was using the username ‘gorl’ on Discord ⁠— “every time,” to which she replied she was “in school.”

The YouTuber also wrote that messaging Sam was “such a bad idea,” and told her at one point during their conversation that she was “hard to resist.”

CallMeCarson has yet to publicly respond to the accusations.

While the YouTuber remains silent, several internet celebrities close to him have offered comments. One such comment came from Australian YouTuber Fitz, who simply commented “yep” soon after the news began trending.

Fitz was one of Carson’s friends, before it was revealed he and the YouTuber’s now ex-girlfriend Katerino had a secret relationship behind King’s back.

This article is currently being updated…