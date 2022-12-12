Myth wants more boxing fights after winning at Ludwig’s Chessboxing Championship

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani has revealed he’s open to more influencer boxing events following his debut win at Ludwig’s Chessboxing Championship.

Ludwig’s highly anticipated Chessboxing Championship event on December 11 certainly lived up to its hype. Absolutely smashing his own viewership records, it’s clear that the event was a success.

The YouTube star put his own spin on influencer boxing, which has seen a massive surge in popularity in the last few years, putting some of our favorite content creators head-to-head while alternating between a round of chess and a round of boxing.

Arguably one of the most entertaining bouts of the night was between Myth and Cherdleys, where the two put on an exciting show that fans will definitely remember.

Article continues after ad

The pair aren’t exactly the greatest chess players but certainly made it up to fans in the boxing rounds. The bout ultimately came to end as Myth won via time advantage over his opponent during a chess round.

Myth reveals he’s open to more Influencer

Following the fight, Myth caught up with Dexerto to reflect on his first-ever bout and the event as a whole.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As it turns out, the popular streamer isn’t ready to hang up his gloves just yet, revealing he’s open to more influencer boxing events in the future.

“It feels amazing, it’s an honor. It was a lot of fun. It was just really cool to enter a different role and do something I’ve never done before and kind of give it my all,” Myth said.

Article continues after ad

“I told Cherdleys before we fought I think he’s a showman. I think to some degree I am as well. I care about winning, but I do care about putting on a good show and it was nice to kind of have us in there together, wanting to give a good show.”

When asked if he was up for more influencer boxing, there was no hesitation from the YouTube streamer. “Yeah, hell yeah,” he emphatically answered.

It’s unclear when we’ll next see Myth touch gloves, but there are certainly a ton of opportunities for him to get involved with influencer boxing.