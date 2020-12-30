Myth shuts down xQc's accusations of stream sniping in Rust - Dexerto

Twitch star Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani shut down accusations of stream sniping in Rust by fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel with some evidence that should go a long way to clearing his name.

Rust has taken over Twitch in recent weeks with major names such as shroud, Pokimane, Valkyrae, and more competing in the popular game.

Things got a bit heated, however, when xQc accused Myth of stream sniping in order to know his exact location and eliminate him from the game.

Footage taken from Myth’s stream show the gamer finding xQc hiding in an underground area and eliminating him. This seemingly random chain of events resulted in xQc insulating that Kabbani was cheating.

“I can go from stone quarry back to airfield five times without seeing a single player,” xQc said in a clip which Myth watched. “But out of 100 players I see Myth like six times, dude. It’s just right place, right time, dude. It’s just coincidental, really. No weird sh*t happening.”

Lengyel’s sarcastic comments, which suggested that Myth was cheating and read chat to know xQc’s location were later debunked as Kabbani showcased the power of proximity chat.

“I smile because he’s f**king yelling,” the streamer explained. “I already know it’s them, you f**king potato.”

While riding a horse, Myth was able to hear the French Canadian talking loudly and used this to his advantage to pinpoint his location.

“I get off my horse, my f**king focus face comes on, I’m like it’s f**king X, dude,” he added. “So you know what, chat? Come here, b**ch. Suck my f**king forty percent black, fifty percent middle-eastern, ten percent European c**k.”

The evidence should be enough to completely dismiss any sort of stream sniping allegations. “I know Twitch chat is Twitch, but I would like for the few viewers who actually want to listen to reason and logic to not think that I’m a scummy human being, you know?”

In any case, we’ll have to see what more Rust drama happens before the year ends and even going forward into 2021.