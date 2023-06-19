Musician Marc Rebillet kicked out of Times Square by police amid latest YouTube stream

Musician Marc Rebillet was told by police to leave Times Square in the middle of broadcasting his most recent, interactive livestream.

Known for his electronic music and funk improvisation, Marc Rebillet has amassed a following of over two million on YouTube as he tours the globe with his endlessly creative style of looping production.

Rebillet displays his musical talent through comedic and often taboo subject matter. Not afraid to push boundaries, the musician doesn’t shy away from any topic or shocking lyrics.

However, often performing in public spaces to get crowds involved in the creation process, Rebillet recently ran into trouble with police after setting up in Times Square.

In the clip, Rebillet is approached first by local security and told to “pack it up” with the threat of police involvement.

Police were later called, giving the YouTuber 20 minutes to leave in what Rebillet described as a “good, hard, pretty intense instruction” to get moving.

Not one to be easily intimidated, Rebillet considered ignoring instructions and continuing with his performance.

“It would be a real pain in the a** to have to pack this up and deploy somewhere else,” the YouTuber said.

Rebillet ultimately decided against this, stating that he didn’t want to be arrested.

“Crazy that he was even thinking about keeping playing,” one person commented on the ordeal. “He probably would’ve caught a ban for getting arrested while live. Not worth [it].”

Amplified street performances require a permit to perform in New York City, which Rebillet did not have. Permits cost $45 per day, something the YouTuber may have to consider investing in for the future.

But something tells us Rebillet will continue to broadcast his music in public without worry, until the next time he is made unwelcome.

