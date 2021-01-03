 Multiple Twitch outages causing streams lags, chat malfunctions, more - Dexerto
Multiple Twitch outages causing streams lags, chat malfunctions, more

Published: 3/Jan/2021 0:49

by Alan Bernal
Twitch has been experiencing a string of technical difficulties across major facets of the site including its front page, lag on individual channels, as well as errors with the chat function, with more people reporting issues.

Since mid December 2020 and into the new year, Twitch users have been reporting site errors from small hiccups to the site being entirely down at times. While these issues have been brief in duration, they’ve been affecting multiple people at the same time.

“We are working to resolve the issues causing the site not loading correctly. Thank you for your patience,” the Twitch support page said on January 2. It had once again gone down for some people before picking back up again.

This has been a recurring theme for the site. There’s been three major occurrences in the last seven days that’s been a focal point of discussion among the community.

These errors come in light of reports of increased ads for people who use the uBlock Origin plugin and the prevailing notion is that these outages are the result of Twitch’s ongoing fight against these programs.

“You may be using a third party tool or browser extension that is impacting site performance. For the Twitch experience, head over to Twitch.tv and support the stream,” the Twitch notification sent out to some users read.

It should also be noted that the platform has been increasingly implementing new add ons and experimental features to Twitch which could also be affecting the performance of the site.

These outages can affect streamer and viewer alike. A large part of Twitch’s strength is the live feedback between those broadcasting and those watching.

twitch down
via Lowco Twitter
The message that Twitch users with third party apps to block ads have received.

Disconnections and errors that prevent features, like Twitch Chat, can derail entire channels and create a frustrating experience for everyone involved.

It’s unclear how long these interruptions will persist since they’ve yet to let up and have been increasing in regularity for some time now. As the site continues to troubleshoot its problems, people are keeping an eye out for any more interruptions on Twitch similar to the ones that have been occurring so far.

YouTuber Alex Wassabi announces break from platform after 15 years

Published: 2/Jan/2021 21:57

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Wasabi Productions

After fifteen years on the platform, Alex Wassabi, the face of popular YouTube channel Wassabi Productions, has announced in a new video that he plans to take an extended break from the channel in order to focus on himself and re-evaluate the direction of the channel. 

29-year-old Alex admitted that the reason for his break was that he was feeling burnt out. “I feel less creative,” he explained. “I don’t have the same urge to create that I used to.”

He continued: “I want to take a break to just be myself and figure out who I am and what I want to do with this channel… and even if I want to be a YouTube creator anymore.”

Admitting that he had felt “scared” to take a break throughout his fifteen-year YouTube career, Wassabi explained that he always felt the urge to keep going because he felt like people depended on him.

“But now that I’m older I’ve realised that I can’t spend my life trying to make people happy,” Wassabi said. “It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid but that’s not mentally healthy.”

The video then shifted to a series of old clips showing just how far Wasabi Productions has come since it’s conception in January 2006, with several clips showing early videos involving Alex and the channel’s original founder, Roi Fabbito.

Wassabi Productions as fans know it was created in January 2006, with Alex Burris comingon board as a co-creator for the channel around that time. It was then that Wassabi Productions born with Roi and Alex charming millions of viewers with sketches and challenges every week with their popular Wassabi Wednesdays segment.

YouTube: Wasabi Productions
Alex and Roi Wassabi, as they were known by fans, first started the channel in January 2006.

When Roi decided to leave the channel in 2016 for undisclosed reasons, Alex continued to run Wassabi Productions solo, with various guest stars moving to replace Roi. The channel as it stands has 11.5 million subscribers and over 4 billion combined views.

Breaking down in tears, Burris ended the video on an emotional but positive note, saying that he was “excited” for his break and that it was “long overdue”.

He then signed off with the slogan fans had grown to love, noting that it “might be the last time” he ever says it: “Until next time, do me a favor and don’t forget to remember: if you’re not smiling, you’re doing it wrong.”