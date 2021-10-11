MrBeast will recreate a real-life Squid Games using TikTok, on one condition

MrBeast is making big promises, as always, this time claiming that he will recreate Squid Games in real life, on one condition.

If you haven’t heard of Squid Games, the hit dystopian show on Netflix, then you have been missing out on one of the most trending pieces of entertainment in 2021.

The show, set in South Korea, tells the tale of desperation and the distance people will go in order to obtain great riches.

MrBeast is a person that knows a thing or two about great riches, and he aims to bring Netflix’s hit show to life, according to his TikTok.

Squid Games in real life?

According to a recent TikTok posted by YouTube star MrBeast, he claims that he will recreate Squid Games in real life if the post gets 10 million likes.

At the time of this article’s publication, the TikTok already has 3.8 million likes, all in just three hours after being posted.

Knowing MrBeast’s track record, it’s almost a sure thing that the post will reach 10 million likes and that he will follow through with his promise.

It’s unclear how exactly MrBeast plans to pull off this endeavor, as his version is going to have to be different than the Netflix version for some pretty straightforward reasons. But, we’ll likely find out how he’s able to get this done in the coming days or weeks.

Be sure and stay tuned to see just how fast he’s able to get the needed likes and look for a follow-up post giving fans more information as to what’s next.

We will continue to provide updates as they are made available. But, knowing MrBeast and the popularity of Squid Games in 2021, this could very well be his biggest giveaway yet.