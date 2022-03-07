MrBeast teases “giant” anime voice actor for upcoming Japanese language YouTube dub channel

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is making an official Japanese dub channel for his English content — and he says a “giant” anime voice actor is slated to play his part.

MrBeast is one of YouTube’s most prominent content creators, and it doesn’t look like his reign will be ending anytime soon.

The 23-year-old North Carolina native has figured out the formula for going viral, breaking major viewership records on the platform and weighing in as the site’s most-followed channel in 2021 over giant corporations like T-Series.

On top of that, MrBeast has been making major efforts to diversify his content — most notably creating such products as his MrBeast Burger fast food restaurant, Feastables chocolate bars, and non-English language dubs for his content.

MrBeast already has Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language channels that have racked up millions of subscribers and views, even featuring celebrity voice actors like Spider-Man’s Luis Daniel Ramírez.

During a March 7 episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast, MrBeast dropped another major teaser for his upcoming dubbed channels, saying that he has plans for a Japanese dub channel in the near future.

MrBeast announces Japanese language dub channel with major anime actor

That’s not all; he’s also got a major anime voice actor slated to play him, perking the ears of just about every anime fan in the vicinity.

“Japan’s coming up,” he revealed. “I can’t say who, but we secured a giant voice actor from an anime to do my dubs, and whenever we launch in Japan, I know they’re gonna lose their freakin’ minds.”

“Less than 10% of the world speaks English, so 90% of the world can’t even enjoy your content,” MrBeast added. “When I realized that, I was like wait a minute — 90% of the world can’t watch this stuff!”

(Topic begins at 14:40)

Although Donaldson didn’t let on who this actor might be, fans are already hypothesizing who they might be, with theories ranging from Attack on Titan’s Yuki Kaiji to the legendary Mamoru Miyano.

For now, there’s no way to tell until the channel officially launches — another fact that’s also unknown at the time of writing.