MrBeast surprises Bella Poarch with new ‘Feastables’ bike for her birthday

YouTube star MrBeast surprised TikTok celebrity, Bella Poarch, with a new Feastables-branded bike for her birthday.

Both Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and Denarie “Bella Poarch” Poarch are some of the internet’s biggest stars.

With over 90 million subscribers on YouTube for MrBeast and over 88 million followers on TikTok for Poarch, they are some of the highest possible royalty in their fields.

Due to their respective popularities, it’s not impossible that both of them would collab.

MrBeast surprises Bella Poarch with Feastables bike

Known for his ambitious, big-budget videos and million-dollar, high stakes challenges, MrBeast often time gives plenty of goodies away. And when it comes to Bella Poarch’s birthday, he pulled no punches.

On February 10, Poarch posted a tweet thanking MrBeast. The Tweet involved her on a Feastables-branded bike. Feastables is the philanthropist’s recently-announced chocolate bar brand.

“Thank u so much @MrBeast, this is crazy,” Bella Poarch said on Twitter.

Thank u so much @MrBeast🥺 this is crazy🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/9ckIxZiTak — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) February 11, 2022

As expected, the Tweet was well received by Bella Poarch’s fans, garnering over 33,000 likes.

MrBeast giving away luxurious items is nothing new – as for Bella Poarch’s bike, it’s just something else to add to his list of wild giveaways.