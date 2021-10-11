MrBeast surprises 9-year-old fan with a Tesla and they almost missed it completely

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson recently released merch that allowed buyers to appear as an “executive producer” at the end of a video. When 9-year-old fan Alexander Hedge paused it to take pictures by his name, he didn’t realize he had just won a car.

YouTube philanthropist MrBeast has given away millions of dollars in cash and possessions over the last few years. This time, he may have found one of his youngest fans.

Living in Sarasota, Florida, Alexander and his 12-year-old brother Preston Hedge both love watching YouTube creator MrBeast together.

Back in July of 2021, MrBeast announced a new ‘executive producer’ collection of merch, so Hedge asked his dad if he could get something so his name could appear in the credits of the next video.

MrBeast gifts “executive producer” Tesla

“We paused it at Alexander’s name, and you know, he thought that was very cool,” Alexander’s father, Thomas Hedge told the Sarasota Herald Tribune. “We pointed to it, got some pictures on the screen, and then we didn’t push play anymore.”

It wasn’t until two days later when Alexander met with some friends at a local restaurant when he learned the news of him winning a car. “Naturally, I’m skeptical, I’m like, ‘come on Issac, you’re kidding around right?”

“MrBeast brought out the Tesla and said that we didn’t tell you guys, but we wrapped all the names of the people who bought the T-shirt on the Tesla,” Hedge said in disbelief. “And one of his friends is going to pick up the name of the person who wins.”

(Timestamp at 15:12 for mobile readers)

After going back to watch the video and seeing Chandler choose his name out of the hundreds on the car, Alexander’s jaw-dropped and he asked his dad: “Is this real?”

It was indeed real, and just a few weeks later, MrBeast delivered the vehicle to the Hedges, who have since been using it to transport the kids back and forth from school.

Alexander is still a few years away from the legal driving age, so he’ll have to let his dad chauffeur him around for a while until he can take the MrBeast Tesla out for a spin himself.