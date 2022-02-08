MrBeast sides with Elon Musk’s criticism of “hatestream” mainstream media

YouTube star MrBeast is siding with Elon Musk as the Tesla CEO hits out at negativity from mainstream media outlets in a string of tweets.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of YouTube’s biggest stars. The content creator is best known for his ambitious, big-budget videos and million-dollar, high stakes challenges.

He’s also big on philanthropy. The YouTuber — who boasts 90 million subscribers on his main channel — has founded his very own charity, funded completely by YouTube views, to help feed his local community.

Despite his accomplishments with such feats as #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas (where he planted 20 million trees and raised $30 million to clean the world’s oceans), MrBeast is no stranger to earning criticism over his every move.

Most recently, MrBeast garnered backlash over his record-breaking rendition of Netflix’s Squid Game, facing accusations of plagiarism and criticisms of “cheapening” the creator’s hard work.

(It’s worth noting that Hwang Dong-hyuk actually gave MrBeast his express approval for the video in an interview.)

Now, it looks like MrBeast is shading the retaliation he gets in a surprising Twitter conversation with none other than Tesla’s Elon Musk.

MrBeast hits back at criticism and sides with Elon Musk

On February 8, 2022, Elon Musk hit out at mainstream media outlets on Twitter, writing: “Why is the ‘traditional’ media such a relentless hatestream? Real question.”

MrBeast replied some time after the tweet was posted, appearing to agree with Musk and even offering up his own experiences as a top-tier influencer.

“Bro, I could literally feed a million people and they wouldn’t care in the slightest, but the second I slip up and do something wrong, they’ll pounce all over it lmao,” Donaldson wrote.

Bro I could literally feed a million people and they wouldn’t care in the slightest but the second I slip up and do something wrong they’ll pounce all over it lmao — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 8, 2022

Although MrBeast didn’t respond to the initial backlash surrounding his staggering Squid Game success — which earned over 130 million views in 24 hours — it seems he is well aware of the microscope he’s put under as one of YouTube’s most popular personalities.

It doesn’t seem to be slowing him down though, as he just unleashed his own line of chocolate bars with a chance for buyers to earn a Willy Wonka experience at his chocolate factory.