MrBeast shocked after someone opens up 4 MrBeast Burger restaurants in Germany

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson was shocked to learn that someone opened four MrBeast Burger restaurants in Germany without his knowledge, and they even used a picture of him to advertise it.

MrBeast Burger has been an enormous success. The fast-food chain empire currently spans more than 1000 stores across Canada, the US, and the UK. While it hasn’t always had positive reviews, it’s nonetheless cemented its place in the industry.

It’s only a matter of time before more stores pop up in other countries. However, just when it seemed like Germany was getting four of them, MrBeast revealed the ‘expansion’ was happening without his knowledge.

“Someone is opening four Beast Burger restaurants in Germany without telling me,” he said on April 15. The YouTube star posted an image of the advertisement in question, which shows where they’ll be located — Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, and Koln.

It also has ‘Jetzt auch in Deutschland!’ written at the bottom, which translates to ‘Now also in Germany!”

And of course, it wouldn’t be a MrBeast Burger advertisement without having a picture of him eating a burger.

“Who wants to translate me yelling at them?” he joked in response. He was also dumbfounded that whoever was responsible for the endeavor thought he somehow wouldn’t find out about it. “What’s the long-term plan here?”

Someone is opening 4 Beast Burger restaurants in Germany without telling me.. Who wants to translate me yelling at them lol pic.twitter.com/PSGsHHxXGT — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 15, 2022

At this stage, MrBeast seems to have no idea who is responsible. Though there’s a good chance he’ll almost certainly try to stop it — even if it means taking legal action.

The good news, though, is once they nip it in the bud, it will set a precedent that should deter anyone else from doing the same. That way, when you order a MrBeast Burger, you’ll be getting the real deal, flaws and all.