MrBeast shocked by FaZe Clan’s market value being so low

MrBeast was left stunned after seeing FaZe Clan’s market value, with YouTube star calling on members such as Rug to outright purchase the org.

Recently surpassing over 200 million subscribers, MrBeast is by far the biggest YouTuber out there. Not only that, but the YouTube star is on track to become the most followed individual on more than one platform, with him soon to surpass Addison Rae to become the biggest creator on TikTok too.

Article continues after ad

With his fame has also come fortunes, which he’s used to make the best videos possible, sometimes spending millions on a single video.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that YouTube was stunned on October 16 after seeing FaZe Clan’s publicly listed market value.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast calls on Rug to buy FaZe Clan

Responding to Dexerto reporting FaZe Clan’s stock price increased by 25% after winning the Halo World Championship, MrBeast called on fellow YouTuber and FaZe member Rug to just purchase the esports organization.

Article continues after ad

“Does that say it’s worth 17M?” the 25-year-old asked, before questioning if FaZe Clan star ‘Rug’ if he could buy the esports organization.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“@FaZeRug couldn’t you just buy FaZe at this point? lol” MrBeast wrote.

It’s fair to say fans had fun toying with the idea of MrBeast potentially buying FaZe Clan himself, only to then give it away in a YouTube video.

“Buy FaZe Clan and give them away to a lucky winner in a video,” one suggested. “Two weeks from now we’re gonna see a YouTube video titled ‘I bought faze, last one to leave the island gets the entire company’,” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rug even responded too, calling on MrBeast to help him out and go halves on buying the organization. “Let’s go 50/50,” he replied, adding a laughing emoji.

While it’s unlikely we’ll actually see MrBeast buy FaZe Clan, it’s no secret the YouTube star is a massive gamer, and in fact, looking to break into the world of esports with his own League of Legends team.