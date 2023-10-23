MrBeast roasted for appearing at NFL game in full Tampa Bay Bucs uniform

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson showed up at an NFL game in full uniform and the internet was not too kind about it.

Over the past few years, MrBeast has raised the bar on YouTube with his massive challenge videos. They started out with him just pitting his friends against each other, but they’ve since gone on to incorporate thousands of subscribers and even celebrities.

Outside of YouTube, he’s appeared on late-night talk shows and worked with the NFL a few times – including playing a part in commercials that have run during the Super Bowl.

It appears that he’s continuing to do more stuff with the NFL as, on October 22, he was spotted at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Atlanta Falcons kitted out in full uniform. While it may be the precursor to another big video, some fans weren’t too kind about it.

MrBeast appears at Tampa Bay Bucs NFL game and the internet is baffled

He didn’t get to play a snap during the game or anything like that, but MrBeast got the pseudo-NFL experience as he suited up for the Bucs prior to their 16-13 defeat to the Falcons.

The YouTube star appeared before the game in full uniform to sign autographs for fans and, after the NFL posted a video of it all to Twitter/X, the internet got a little bit bemused by it all.

“What is a MrBeast?” asked one NFL fan. “Blud thinks he’s on the team,” another joked. “This is so cringey,” another added. “Why is a Panthers fan in a Bucs jersey?” another one quizzed.

The whole thing is for a new video given that MrBeast tweeted saying he’d signed a “48 hour contract for a video” but who knows what the full thing will inolve.

Most of his loyal fans will be pretty excited for the full thing once it drops, but he won’t be able to call on too many non-fans to watch it. They’ve already chimed in and want an explanation for why a North Carolina native is wearing a Bucs uniform.