MrBeast reveals the one thing he loves about YouTube rival PewDiePie

In an exclusive interview with Logan Paul, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson revealed the one thing he loves about Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, who is arguably his biggest rival on YouTube.

MrBeast and PewDiePie have a lot in common. They both produce amazing content that resonates with the gaming and streaming community, and they’re both in the top 20 most subscribed channels on YouTube.

PewDiePie currently has 110 million subscribers on his channel, 42 million more than what MrBeast has on his main channel. However, his YouTube empire spans multiple channels with a total of 113 million subscribers, and it’s growing by the minute.

Despite arguably being each other’s biggest rivals on YouTube, MrBeast told Logan Paul that he enjoys watching PewDiePie’s content and revealed the one thing he loves about him the most: his humbleness.

After MrBeast told Logan how motivated he is to keep producing YouTube content and growing his channels; the topic came up. Logan joked that PewDiePie would be “shaking in his boots” after hearing him say that.

However, MrBeast had nothing but kind words to say about him. “Anyone else in his position would be so arrogant, and it would go to their head,” he said. “I appreciate that he’s humble and not trashing on people.”

“If someone criticizes him, his initial response isn’t ‘hey, f**k you, I have ten times your subscribers,’ and I love that about him.”

It’s not the first time MrBeast has spoken fondly of his rival. In 2020, he explained why he admires him more than other YouTubers.

PewDiePie also complimented MrBeast for “pushing boundaries on YouTube that no one even knew there was.” So, the respect is mutual. And hopefully, in time, we might even see them collaborate together.