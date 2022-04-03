MrBeast reveals next channel expansion as YouTube domination continues

YouTube star MrBeast has teased even further expansion into alternate language channels after already launching channels in both Spanish and Russian.

MrBeast has completely taken over YouTube with his massive scale videos, becoming known for giving away insane amounts of money and hosting crazy competitions.

Despite reaching over 92 million subscribers on his main channel, and nearly 200 million combined subs throughout his multiple channels, he’s not done expanding yet.

In an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host was shocked to find that the YouTube star has a plan to continue his expansion into foreign language channels, of which he’s already launched for Russian and Spanish.

Now, Mr Beast has teased what language is up next.

MrBeast teases Hindi YouTube channel

The 23-year-old YouTuber teased his next channel launch via a Twitter reply to a popular Indian content creator.

YouTuber Maxtern was shocked to find that MrBeast’s videos can be watched in a multitude of languages, including Hindi.

“Damn, I just watched a MrBeast video in the language Hindi. Seriously, this guy always amazes us.”

MrBeast replied, “Just wait for the Hindi channel to start uploading.”

Just wait for the Hindi channel to start uploading 🙂 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 1, 2022

Although he didn’t give an exact date for the launch, we can expect for MrBeast to release not only a MrBeast Hindi for his main channel, but translations of his alternate channels like MrBeast Gaming and MrBeast Reacts.

The YouTuber has teased in the past that he wants to have alternate language channels for the world’s top ten most spoken languages, and it looks like Hindi is next up on the list.