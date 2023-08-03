MrBeast responds to backlash over promoting TMNT movie during strike

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has responded to backlash over him promoting his role in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Over the last few years, a number of influencers and content creators have appeared in different movies. Some have made brief, blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it cameos in box office movies, while others have starred in lower-budget stuff.

In the case of MrBeast, he surprised many fans when he was credited as being ‘Times Square Guy’ in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. Given that it’s an animated movie, you’ve got to listen out for the YouTuber’s voice rather than seeing him in the flesh.

Naturally, he’s been eager to hype up his role, but has promoted it during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, where actors and writers are campaigning for ‘fairer’ contracts around roles.

Mr Beast under fire promoting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie during actor strike

The YouTube superstar recently promoted the movie via Instagram, which then made waves on social media. As a result, many called him a “scab” for crossing the strike picket line given other actors aren’t permitted to promote their projects during the strike – be it on social media, in person, or other avenues.

As the photo of his Instagram story promoting the new TMNT movie kept doing the rounds, MrBeast responded to some of the backlash, claiming he had an exception and could promote it.

“False, this is a contract I signed pre-strike and was legally obligated to promote. This falls under the exceptions they have outlined,” he tweeted. “Regardless, to make my support clear I’ll make a donation later tonight.”

However, the Instagram story was not removed and, as of writing, still has a few left on the 24-hour lifespan before it disappears.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below: