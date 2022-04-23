MrBeast reveals insane costs behind YouTube videos & why he wants to go “bigger”

YouTuber MrBeast has revealed why he still wants to “push the boundaries” and “go bigger” with his main channel videos, despite their insane cost.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers on the site right now, with over 94 million subscribers on his main channel alone.

He’s known for his philanthropy, as well as his crazy video ideas that often end up garnering tens of millions of views and going viral across social media.

In late 2021, he did his craziest challenge yet — a lifesize recreation of the hit show Squid Game — which cost an astonishing $3.5 million to make. But even though he previously revealed that he’s losing “a ridiculous amount of money” through his main channel, it seems he doesn’t plan on scaling back any time soon.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, MrBeast revealed that each main channel video he makes often costs about a million dollars to produce. Jimmy said: “I could be doing cheaper videos,” Donaldson says. “But I just don’t want to. I want to push the boundaries to go bigger, bigger.”

Regarding people questioning his motivations when it comes to his charitable efforts, the YouTuber also explained: “I know myself, and I don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I think what I’ve done speaks for itself.

“I have an entire channel built around my nonprofit that I’ve invested ungodly amounts of hours into building, that I’ll never see a single penny out of.… I lose five figures and dozens of hours every month. The opportunity cost could go to projects that make millions of dollars. So I don’t care. I don’t say this stuff publicly, because that’s not why I do it.”

One of MrBeast’s channels is Beast Philanthropy, the revenue from which goes towards his charity, which “currently operates a food pantry with a mobile food distribution network, established to address the food insecurity needs of remote and under-served food deserts.”

Jimmy is well known for being generous, and earlier in April he even allowed fans to order free Feastables chocolate bars for ten minutes, which ended up crashing the website.