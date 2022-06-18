 MrBeast hints at follow-up Squid Game video after second season announcement - Dexerto
MrBeast hints at follow-up Squid Game video after second season announcement

Published: 18/Jun/2022 13:33

by Shay Robson
YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has teased a second Squid Game video following Netflix’s confirmation that another season of the Korean drama is in the works.

Squid Game shocked the world last year, becoming the most famous show to air on Netflix only 12 days after its release. The Korean drama, which tasks 456 contestants with deadly challenges, quickly became a global phenomenon with the help of social media.

Being so popular, we began seeing YouTube and TikTok creators post their own spin-off versions of the series. However, MrBeast easily took the crown all for himself, as his recreation of the hit show was almost identical to the original – and even got the seal of approval by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

With Netflix’s confirmation that the second season of Squid Game is on the way, it looks like MrBeast is looking to get in on the action and potentially make a follow-up to his best video yet.

MrBeast is one of the most famous and fastest-growing YouTubers in the world, especially following his hit Squid Game recreation video.

Shortly after Netflix’s big announcement on June 12, revealing that Squid Game had officially been renewed for a second season, the popular YouTube creator kindly requested for the show’s creators to make the challenges easier to recreate in real life.

Can you make the challenges easier to do IRL this time,” said the YouTube star in a tweet.


Additionally, with the streaming giant’s announcement that fans can sign up for a chance to participate in a reality show based on the games within Squid Game, MrBeast showed keen interest in participating.

Let me be a part of one of the challenges please,” he tweeted to Netflix.

Given that his last Squid Game video cost the YouTube star a staggering $3.5M, there’s no telling how much his follow-up video for season two will set him back.

However, the amount of publicity his first rendition at recreating Squid Game got – amassing close to 260M views on YouTube at the time of writing, there’s no wonder he’s so keen to make another.

