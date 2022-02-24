MrBeast finally joins Linkedin with a big mission

YouTuber MrBeast has finally joined social media platform Linkedin to give a more behind-the-scenes, professional look into his content creation process.

MrBeast – real name Jimmy Donaldson – is one of YouTube’s top-earning creators, bringing in over $54 million in 2021 alone, according to Forbes.

The 23-year-old internet personality is now expanding his presence beyond YouTube and onto more business-oriented platforms.

MrBeast joins Linkedin for behind the scenes exclusives

On February 24, Donaldson created two Linkedin accounts – the first serving as his personal account and the second serving as his company profile.

The YouTuber’s personal profile lists his past and current experiences, such as Feastables, MrBeast Burger, TeamSeas, TeamTrees, and Beast Philanthropy.

On Donaldson’s secondary page he lists positions that his company is hiring for, such as video and media production openings.

If you work in online video production or run a production company I need help with a big coming up video! Reply to this tweet with your experience, I have someone looking thru replies ❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 15, 2022

While the platform has onboarded celebrity talent such as Ryan Reynolds and Selena Gomez in the past, Donaldson isn’t currently being sponsored or paid by the company to launch the profiles, according to Tubefilter.

“Creators like MrBeast are not only making amazing content that captures the eyes of millions of people every day but they’re building companies, connecting with brands, learning how to invest, and most importantly, engaging their communities of fans and followers,” a representative from Linkedin told Tubefilter.

While creators can’t monetize off of ads, they can host exclusive work seminars, connect with potential investors, and showcase their brand to millions.

Donaldson continues to set the bar time and time again with his YouTube videos and has even been recently counseling smaller creators on the platform.