MrBeast Feastables package sends Hasan into a panic: “I thought it was a bomb”

Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has revealed that he was panicked after receiving a package that had a timed lock on it from Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson.

Over the years, MrBeast has continuously raised the bar for his content. He’s also delved into various extravagant side projects like his philanthropy, Beast Burger, and more.

On January 28, Dexerto reported that MrBeast had sent out mysterious boxes to random content creators including Casey Neistat and YouTube streamer, Ludwig. Just two days later, we found out that the boxes were sent to reveal his new chocolate bar company, Feastables.

Hasan has revealed that he was also one of the creators to be sent a mystery box. However, when he asked his mom to open the package — it sent him into a panic.

Hasan panicked after opening MrBeast box

In a January 28 video uploaded to his ‘HasanAbi show’ YouTube channel, the creator revealed that since he is a part of the same talent agency, the Twitch streamer received the box from MrBeast.

While in the car heading to an event, Piker asked his mom to open the package and take a picture to send to his cousin.

The streamer then explained: “So my mom calls me in a panic and they’re like ‘Dude, there is a box that has a lock on it with a timer on it.’ I don’t know what the box looks like, so in my mind, I thought someone said they’re MrBeast and sent me a bomb.”

“I don’t know what the f**k this is, but I’m thinking that I have to call the FBI and tell them I have a bomb,” he said. “So I immediately call my agent and ask if he sent me a package from MrBeast, and he said he did. So we’re good now.”

It’s not exactly common for somebody to receive a box with a timed lock on it, but perhaps next time, Hasan’s agent will give him a heads up before he has a package sent to his house.

