MrBeast eyes up potential Sidemen collab following Tinder IRL success

. Last updated: Jul 26, 2022
YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has shown interest in teaming up with Sidemen to film a video together, following their very popular Tinder episode.

British content group Sidemen struck gold with their July 25 Tinder IRL video.

Teaming up with Logan Paul and his fellow Impaulsive podcast hosts, the team tried out their hugely popular YouTube series over in the USA for the first time.

Now, The Sidemen have the chance to work with another big-name YouTuber as MrBeast has offered his services to the group. KSI even confirmed that he and the team are trying make it happen.

MrBeast offers to team up with Sidemen

On July 25, Sidemen shared their joy after their Tinder IRL 4 YouTube video picked up 10.1 million views in the first 22 hours of being uploaded.

The channel claimed it was a “new high score” for the team with the stats also showing that “more regular viewers are choosing to watch the video.”

MrBeast soon congratulated the group on the news. However, he believes that a video featuring himself and Sidemen could potentially “break that score.”

YouTuber and Twitter-user Fabzy then shared a TikTok video in which Sidemen were asked if they would ever team up with MrBeast. Although the team didn’t give away any details, KSI replied: “We’re trying.”

However, one Twitter user argued that MrBeast’s “wholesome” content might not mix well with Sidemen’s style. Yet, the idea nonetheless sparked excitement as MrBeast’s tweet went on to pick up 34k likes as of writing.

MrBeast has certainly featured some huge names in his content, much to the delight of the internet. No doubt, a Sidemen collab would prove just as big.

