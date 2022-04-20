MrBeast explains how Elon Musk helped inspire his YouTube content

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson explained how Elon Musk helped inspire his YouTube content, claiming the Tesla CEO’s efforts to improve the world and “rebuild imagination” played a role.

MrBeast’s philanthropic efforts are well-known at this point. Not only has he given away millions of dollars, but he’s also made waves in environmental conservation through his Team Trees and Team Seas campaigns.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that Elon Musk is one of the biggest inspirations behind his efforts, particularly in terms of the work he does to try and change the world in innovative ways.

“I don’t support or look up to everything he does or how he treats people,” said MrBeast. He didn’t elaborate but was likely referring to past reports claiming Tesla employees were stressed and overworked.

However, he draws inspiration from the positives Musk has brought about. “I think it’s inspiring that he’s weaning the world off of oil and rebuilding imagination when it comes to space exploration and stuff like that.”

MrBeast also admitted that he’s fixated on the future, similar to how Musk is in all of his endeavors.

“I’m very forward-thinking,” he explained. “F**k the past. It’s already happened. I’m trying to conquer the future.”

Even though his content revolves around money, MrBeast admitted he doesn’t “give a f**k” about it. “I don’t want to live my life chasing the next shiny object to the next shiny object. It’s a sad, miserable way to go about life.”

However, he knows other people do. So, that’s why he does what he does. “It doesn’t matter to me, but it matters to other people. And that’s what allows us to get views, so I make more money and do bigger stuff.”

In the end, it’s one of the ways he’s trying to make the world a better place, just in a different way to Musk. “I could be doing cheaper videos, but I just don’t want to. I want to push the boundaries to go bigger.”