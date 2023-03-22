MrBeast criticizes FaZe Clan leadership as org blasted by OG members

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson hit out at FaZe Clan, saying nobody he met on a recent visit to their HQ had “any idea” about how to make “good content” amid backlash from fans and longtime creators.

Before becoming an incredibly successful esports organization that has spanned across a whole host of games, FaZe Clan had its roots in YouTube – especially with Call of Duty and vlogging.

Off the back of the likes of FaZe Banks, Temperrr, and Rain, they’ve been able to bring newer faces into the fold and expand consistently. They’ve even picked up celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, and Kyler Murray – while also being listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Though, that stock offering has plummeted in recent weeks, to the point where it could be delisted and there have been internal issues with the likes of FaZe Rain and FaZe Teeqo hitting out at the current owners for being “disrespectful” to the longtime members and creators.

MrBeast says FaZe has ‘no idea’ how to make “good content”

That has prompted a promise from FaZe to turn things around, which includes getting the “OGs” together once again for some talks. While that sparked a bit of excitement from fans, it also opened the door for MrBeast to take a dig at the current running of the organization.

“They should be the people in charge,” the YouTube philanthropist tweeted, referring to the FaZe OGs. “When I visited not a single person I met had any idea how to make a good piece of content.” He also said the brand is just “a logo” without content.

That visit he references came back in late 2022, where he discussed the fact that he wanted to join FaZe back in the day, but he didn’t get the call. He also suggested Airrack as a new member, given his meteoric rise on YouTube.

A number of fans agreed with Jimmy’s take on things, urging FaZe to listen to him and even asking him to “save” the organization’s content.

It remains to be seen what’ll happen, but don’t count on hearing the name FaZe MrBeast anytime soon.