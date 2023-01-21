MrBeast claims President Joe Biden delayed filming for upcoming blimp video

MrBeast has plans to include a blimp in an upcoming video, but filming was delayed after United States President touched down at the airport where the video was set to take place.

Viewers can expect something above and beyond with every MrBeast video. Whether he’s giving away an island, having people compete in an extravagant chocolate factory, or recreating every game from Squid Game, there’s never a dull moment on the MrBeast channel.

That being said, there are some moments where breaks between videos seem larger than others, which can be for several reasons. MrBeast has admitted to scrapping videos that cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, just because he didn’t think they were entertaining enough. Additionally, other ideas – like his recent Antaritca video – take years of planning to execute.

But sometimes, there are bumps in the road that Jimmy simply can’t plan for, interrupting his ability to produce content. In this instance, that bump was none other than the President of the United States.

Joe Biden interrupts filming of MrBeast video

On January 21, 2023, MrBeast posted a tweet updating his fans on a video he has been working on. He stated, “I planned a video around a blimp and it’s locked up right now because Joe Biden flew into the airport we had it at and the secret service grounded everything and now I don’t have my blimp when I need it. Why life so hard.”

It’s expected for the President of an entire nation to have a high level of security at all times, but it’s a rare occurrence for safety precautions to interrupt the creative flow of the most subscribed-to creator on the internet’s largest video-sharing platform.

The interruption is a bit humorous, if not disappointing, for Jimmy’s schedule. However, Now fans are curious to know what MrBeast has in store, given it involves a blimp.