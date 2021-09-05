MrBeast’s insane circle challenge ends with gruelling $500k tag game in a stadium

MrBeast’s circle challenge came to a climactic end in part 2, where he pitted the remaining ten contestants against each other in a huge game of tag with the lucky winner being awarded $500,000.

No one does YouTube challenges quite like Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson. The star has over 68 million subscribers on his main channel alone, where he posts some of the wildest content on YouTube, regularly giving away enormous amounts of money to fans, friends, and even strangers.

And it’s safe to say he doesn’t do things by halves. In 2020, he even challenged a group of his friends to win an actual $700k island, and his video ideas have only continued to get wilder since.

On August 31, Jimmy uploaded a video titled ‘Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000’ which was the latest addition to his hugely popular circle challenge videos.

As the title suggests, they put 100 people into one circle to see who would stay in there the longest, but every day they would make the circle slightly smaller, and introduce various challenges to see how many people they could get to leave.

Eventually, over a period of 12 days, they whittled it down to just ten people, and MrBeast surprised everyone by leaving the video on a cliffhanger, revealing that those contestants would now have to battle it out in a game of tag for the prize money.

He uploaded the second video on September 4, and it definitely lived up to the hype. Jimmy hired an entire stadium for the challenge, and as soon as it began people tried to get themselves as far away from the YouTuber as they possibly could to ensure the best chance of winning.

But no one was giving up on the prize that easily, as Jimmy and the team even had to search for people through the night because they were so committed to staying hidden. Eventually, he even had to shrink the stadium down to just the race track.

The game got increasingly tense as people started getting caught, and after a dramatic finale, it was ultimately Lincoln who ended up winning the huge cash prize.

The two-part series has already gained around 50 million views collectively, and that number is only set to rise.