MrBeast breaks the internet after posing with John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson had the internet rolling out some classic jokes after he linked up with John Cena at WWE’s annual SummerSlam event.

There has been plenty of crossover between internet sensations and mainstream stars for many years, be it through celebrities appearing in YouTube videos, or content creators going on late-night TV shows.

In more recent times, content creators have been linking up with athletes more frequently too – with the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, stepping into the boxing ring.

One other ring they’ve stepped into is the wrestling universe. Logan appeared as a guest star at WWE’s WrestleMania event in April of 2021, and now it’s the turn of MrBeast. Though, he hasn’t quite taken a Stone Cold Stunner.

Instead, the YouTube star just took a simple picture with wrestler-turned-movie star John Cena at August 21’s SummerSlam event.

While he might have been overjoyed at meeting Cena, and racked a few hundred thousand likes for his post, Donaldson couldn’t help but make a classic joke about the whole thing.

“I couldn’t find someone to take a picture with me,” he joked, referring to Cena’s trademark ‘You Can’t See Me’ taunt that has become a meme over the years.

Of course, that also gave his followers the chance to take the ball and run with it, making plenty of similar jokes themselves.

How did you get that mask to float Mr Bees?” jokingly quizzed Minecraft star Quackity. “Why did you just post a pic of yourself lmao kind of weird,” said one fan. “hey MrBeast theres a guy next to you btw, you probably cant see him,” added another.

Jimmy has continued to raise the bar with his crazy antics, so we wouldn’t put it past him to get inside the squared circle at some point.

He might even have a follow-up video with the WWE legend too, which could further knock the internet’s collective socks off.