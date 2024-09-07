MrBeast backs Messi as “greatest football player” as Ronaldo vows to pass him in YouTube subs

MrBeast has taken a side in the eternal debate over who should be considered the greatest-ever footballer, for the exact reason you expect.

Appearing in a September 5 video posted by Argentine streamer Spreen on X/Twitter, MrBeast, real name James Donaldson, was presented with the opportunity to try the favorite tipple of Lionel Messi, mate tea. A misnomer, the drink isn’t tea, but made from the South American holly tree.

“That’s something,” the YouTube star said with a grimace after sampling the drink, before calling for someone to get him a “soccer ball” and launching into delivering a controversial take.

“Speaking of Messi’s drink, Ronaldo recently said he wants to pass me in subscribers,” he continued, adding, “Messi, you are officially the best football player on the planet.”

“The debate is over; this drink is amazing”, Donaldson concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed up to YouTube on August 21. Within days, the Al Nassr player had accrued millions of subscribers, subsequently breaking MrBeast’s record of over 20 million subscribers gained in a 24-hour timeframe.

Comments made by the Portuguese football icon referred to in the above video came during a September 2 interview in which the former said, “MrBeast is the one I have to beat.”

Assuming the feat is even possible, Ronaldo’s subscriber count will likely take years to catch up, with MrBeast enjoying a lead in the hundreds of millions (with 314M subscribers at the time of writing). With that said, the latter has faced multiple controversies of late that could affect his continued domination of the platform.

In addition to accusations that he defended sexual assault in the workplace, fellow YouTuber Ludwig cut ties with Donaldson, demanding that he respond to the allegations.

For the full history of accusations and controversies that have sprung up around MrBeast in 2024, see our chronological breakdown of the events as they happened.