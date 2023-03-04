MrBeast asks fans to help ‘sabotage’ Feastables competitors in local stores

YouTube star and philanthropist MrBeast has asked his fans to sabotage his competitor as he looks to take over the chocolate bar market with Feastables.

A lot has changed for creators and influencers over the past few years. Today, we see many of our favorite stars launching their own brands. Many of them have even come to reach incredible heights — which would’ve been thought impossible years ago.

The likes of KSI’s and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration beverage have certainly put a dent in the market, and similarly, MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bar has too.

However, MrBeast is calling for his fans to lend a hand in helping his Feastable bars go even further.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast calls for fans to help stop competitors

In a March 3 tweet, Jimmy called for his fans’ help. The popular YouTuber asked his fanatics to help clean up Feastable bar displays in their local stores — before asking them to sabotage competitors while they’re at it.

“I need your help! Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that’d make me very happy,” he wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The YouTube star also noted that he’s building a team that will routinely clean up displays, before calling on his fans to sabotage Hershey.

Article continues after ad

“I’m building a team to do this routinely, just need help in the short term,” he added.

“And while you’re at it if you want to maybe move some Hershey’s bars and make sure Feastables has plenty of space.. I wouldn’t complain.”

Since launching in early 2022, Feastables has made its way into every Walmart store across the U.S, and has even come close to having its very own Super Bowl commercial.

One thing’s for certain, the Feastables brand is definitely on track to reach even greater heights.