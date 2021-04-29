MrBeast accused of misleading fans into Refinable crypto scam - Dexerto

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has been accused of misleading his fanbase by investing in a crypto scam. They allege that the launch of Refinable, a token backed by Donaldson, was part of a “pump-and-dump” scheme.

The rise of crypto in 2021 has seen thousands of new coins flood the market, and influencers are trying to get a grasp of its wild success.

MrBeast is one of many social media sensations to put their backing behind a token. Donaldson invested in Refinable ($FINE), described as “the definitive platform to create, discover, trade, and leverage any digital content on the blockchain.”

However, Refinable’s launch has been widely criticized as being a “pump-and-dump” scam, which means people behind the scenes could artificially increase the token’s price before launch, and sell when the token was at its most valuable.

Refinable promised a launch price of $0.33, but it reportedly launched at $4, before jumping to $8.36 and crashing to $2 in the space of hours.

Some buyers allege that they weren’t able to sell their tokens after buying in, meaning they were forced to tank huge losses.

Many of MrBeast’s fans were caught in the crossfire, having invested in Refinable after seeing the YouTuber’s name on the promotional material.

Donaldson did not publicly share his investment in Refinable on social media, and is yet to address the allegations himself.

Refinable co-founder Nick Chan explained that bots buying in were partially to blame, as well as early leaks and massive delays in the system.

“My team and I are continuing the investigation into other launch issues. We have been working hard to deliver a great platform the community can be proud of,” Chan said on Twitter.

“Whilst the team has been working nonstop to ensure a smooth token launch, inevitably there were many unforeseen issues that cropped up.”

I would like to take a moment to officially address many of the token launch issues. Whilst the team has been working nonstop to ensure a smooth token launch – inevitably there were many unforeseen issues that cropped up 🙏 — Nick Chan (@nchan1225) April 28, 2021

At the time of publishing, Refinable is trading at $1.83, and is continuing to fall at a rapid rate.