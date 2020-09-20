Mr Beast stuns YouTube sub with insane 40 car giveaway challenge

YouTube star Mr Beast has taken his generosity to the next level as he hit the amazing milestone of 40 million subscribers, giving the 40 millionth fan a whole 40 cars to thank him for joining the community.

If there’s anyone who knows how to shock people with wildly valuable prizes, it’s Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson. Since he started YouTube at just 13 years old in 2012, he has amassed a huge fan base, and as revenue began to pour in, he was able to facilitate progressively more expensive and ridiculous prizes.

In recent months he has given away anything from a $10,000 dollar Taco Bell gift card, to an actual $700,000 island, so there’s nothing that's out of the realms of opportunity for this young creator.

In an August 20 video, Jimmy even asked a subscriber to choose between a Lamborghini and a house as a gift.

But that pales in comparison to the whopping 40 cars Jimmy purchased to celebrate his latest YouTube milestone. He messaged the lucky subscriber, Luke, telling them he had a surprise for him but gave no other details away.

After a ten-hour journey to reach Luke, they blindfolded him and loaded all the cars onto his lawn, before delivering him a challenge. If he could give away all 40 cars in under 24 hours, he would win a stunning custom wrapped Tesla commemorating 40 million subs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UE5AHE2Ypr8

Luke was handing out cars left right and centre, to family members, friends, food delivery drivers, and even random strangers at Walmart. The final nine cars were wrapped under a cloth, so the people picking them had no idea what was underneath, making the final leg of the challenge just that bit harder.

After finally managing to offload all the cars, even the ones that didn’t run, or with a crazy design on the exterior, Luke was finally awarded his custom wrapped Tesla.

If this is what Jimmy has pulled out of the bag for his 40 million subscriber milestone, there’s no doubt that his 50 million subscriber event will up the ante even more. And with the growth of his channel looking like it won't slow down any time soon, it seems that the next milestone could be closer than anticipated.