Mr Beast spends thousands on gaming PCs for Minecraft challenge winners

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson showed off his incredible generosity once again by buying gaming setups for a viewer and his pals after he won an impressive Minecraft build battle.

Mr Beast has quickly cemented himself as one of the top YouTubers around with his video where shows off incredible generosity to his friends, fellow creators, viewers, and also just random strangers.

Advertisement

As he’s started playing more and more Minecraft, he’s been giving his viewers the chance to profit from showing off their impressive building skills.

In Mr Beast’ newest video – Whatever you Build, I’ll pay for – one viewer went above and beyond, bagging himself and his pals some all-new gaming setups.

Advertisement

As you can expect, with Mr Beast giving viewers the chance to build anything they want, there were a few impressive and hilarious builds. Some fans decided to show off their creative side by building new homes and PCs, while others built cars and Pepsi cans.

Read More: PewDiePie responds to artists criticizing him over his Spotify playlist

One fan even asked for his college tuition to be played, but it was a three PC setup from FireLotus200 that got Mr Beast intrigued. The viewer noted that it wasn’t three PCs and monitors for himself, but also for his friends.

As Mr Beast and his fellow judges gave the impressive build a score of 29/30, FireLotus came out on top but the YouTuber wasn’t finished handing out prizes there.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsUfsZzxi9c

His fellow judges were also impressed by a build of the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon LEGO set. So, after another viewer won a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, they also got what they wanted.

Read More: Blizzard pays tribute to Reckful by adding him to WoW as Rogue Trainer

The popular YouTuber is sure to be back with more Minecraft tasks in the future, but what will be up for grabs there, remains to be seen. Will he give out $100,000 for the best Minecraft portrait of himself? The possibilities are pretty endless.