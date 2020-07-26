Mr Beast reveals "terrifying" cost to keep making YouTube videos

In an interview with Anthony Padilla, Jimmy 'Mr Beast' Donaldson explained why the insane amount of money he spends on videos is starting to become scary. The young philanthropist told the Smosh creator that he's dropped over $3 million dollars on his content for August.

In many ways, YouTube in 2019 could be defined by the rise of Mr Beast. The 22-year-old exploded in popularity on the platform after captivating audiences with his charitable giveaways and mind-blowing challenges.

However in an interview on July 24 with Anthony Padilla, Donaldson explained how the rising cost of making his content has become "terrifying." The star revealed his drive to "one-up" his previous videos now costs him millions.

Mr Beast reveals cost of making content

During the interview, Mr Beast opened up to Padilla about his constant drive to always make his latest video bigger than his last one. The star explained that he had spent over $3 million dollars on his upcoming videos.

"Looking at our books, I think next month we're gonna spend around $3 million dollars on videos. That's going to be my most expensive month to date," he said. Shocked, the Smosh creator joked, "A low-budget film every month with the amount of money you are putting into it!"

Donaldson then revealed that insane expense costs have become scary. "It's actually kind of terrifying because once it goes up, once you have a two million dollar month, now like a three million, it's like can we afford that? We good? I think we're good."

When Padilla asked him about what the hardest part about staying relevant on YouTube is, the star exclaimed, "The hardest part for me was getting relevant! It took like five years to get like anywhere. And the entire time, every week I was just like 'Should I just quit? Am I wasting my time?'"

(Topic starts at 18:39.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfJ4TxTIDKU

However, the 22-year-old did not give up, and in 2018 saw a rapid climb in views and subscribers. His channel exploded in growth in 2019 after taking the lead in the epic PewDiePie vs T-Series feud.

The content creator also became a worldwide name when he launched his Team Trees initiative to plant 20 million trees. The viral campaign even got celebrities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk to donate to the cause.