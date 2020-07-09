Mr Beast responds to $10 million Rocket League 1v1 wager from pro player

If you thought Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson was rich enough, he might just pocket another $10 million. Rocket League player and coach Treyven ‘Lethamyr’ Robitaille has challenged the YouTuber to a wager match of epic proportions, and Mr Beast is keen.

Wager matches for a tenner, $50, or even upwards of $100 aren’t unheard of. Winning a wager is not only a nice little ego boost, but can be a handy way to get cash if you are a top player.

However, a $10 million wager is unheard of. It’s a ludicrous amount of money. Even if it was safe as houses - which it isn't - would seem pretty unreasonable. However, that’s exactly what former Mousesports Rocket League coach Lethamyr has done when he challenged Mr Beast on Twitter this week.

“I hereby challenge Mr Beast to a game of Rocket League 1v1. If he can defeat me with his own two hands on his controller, I will pay him $10 million. Challenge is valid for one week," he said on Twitter.

Mr Beast has dabbled in Rocket League before ⁠— but not in the way you’d expect. In classic Mr Beast fashion, he brought the rocket-propelled cars to life, posting a video back in 2018 of him playing soccer with real life cars. The video has attracted over 15 million views to date.

For perspective, Lethamyr, who was an active pro from 2016 to this year, earned approximately $48,175 according to Liquipedia. The wager he’s putting on this match with Mr Beast is 207 times more than his reported prize money earnings over four years.

Not only that, Mr Beast could also become the richest RL “pro” to date. According to Esports Earnings, the title is held by French star Alexandre ‘Kaydop’ Courant, who has won three RLCS titles and approximately $365,972.

Presumably as soon as Donaldson got the notification (it was very quick) he hit the Rocket League star back up. “Send me a contract and I’ll do it,” he replied.

The cogs are seemingly turning in the backend, with Lethamyr jokingly saying Mr Beast is “gonna cheat” to get his hands on the $10 million. Regardless of the amount that ends up getting wagered though, this is going to be one hell of a game.

Mr Beast may not be able to complete the wager at home though. He admitted on Twitter he got rid of his gaming computer at home so he can focus on the main love of his life ⁠— creating YouTube videos.

“I got rid of my gaming computer and all distractions in my house that took me away from making videos and doing what I love. Best decision I ever made.

“I really don’t want to live a materialistic life. I’d rather focus on making content and doing things that bring me long term fulfilment.”

Whether it goes ahead for the full $10 million remains to be seen. If Mr Beast wins it all though, there’s going to be plenty of happy fans in upcoming videos down the line. Or perhaps we could see Mr Beast on the RLCS stage in Season 10.