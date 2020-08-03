Mr Beast humiliated by eating champion in 18-pound pizza slice challenge

Popular YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has taken on one of the world's most prolific competitive eaters in a challenge to see who can eat the world’s largest pizza slice the fastest.

Mr Beast has more than 39 million subscribers on his YouTube channel thanks to his YouTube videos that mainly see him handing out cash to his friends and strangers if they can complete a series of challenges.

He has recently made a comeback after a short two-week hiatus from posting videos. He came back with a bang, filming a stunt where he got every single dog in a shelter adopted.

Mr Beast and six of his pals were up against Joey Chestnut, the fastest competitive eater in the world. Joey has 50 different world records for eating, including eating 121 twinkies in 6 minutes, 30 gyros in ten minutes, and 126 tacos in 8 minutes.

Mr Beast’s team included Chris Tyson and Chandler Hallow who went up against Joey to see who could eat a 6-foot, 18-pound pizza, split between them, the fastest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rj_vssRaZlQ

The gang was confident at first that three of them could beat one Joey Chestnut, but they were beaten even with four extra people on board. Joey finished his pizza in just over 30 minutes, while Mr Beast’s team were unable to finish their slice at all.

Before the challenge began, each man weighed themselves to compare with how much weight they had gained post-pizza. Joey weighed 229 pounds before eating and had gained 21 pounds after eating (and drinking lots of water). Mr Beast, Chandler, and Chris together weighed 537 pounds before competing and gained a collective 10 pounds.

Even Joey himself said that this pizza was one of the hardest challenges he’d ever done.

Last week, Mr Beast challenged his fans to solve the “World’s hardest riddle” and offered a $100,000 reward to the first person to find the answer. The riddle took 8 hours in total to be completed.