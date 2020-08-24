Mr Beast gives away a house & $135,000 in epic subscriber giveaway

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has been at it again, giving away a house as well as thousands of dollars in other prizes to some of his most loyal subscribers.

Since exploding in popularity in 2019, Mr Beast has been well renowned on YouTube for videos where he gives away crazy prizes to his friends, fans, and even just random strangers.

No matter what he’s giving away, be it a private island worth $700,000 or just $10,000 in a Minecraft building challenge, each and every one of his videos end up on the Trending tab and rack up millions of views just hours after going live.

Even though most of his recent videos have centered around rewarding his friends and family, he’s managed to change the life of some of his most loyal viewers with an incredible subscriber giveaway.

In his newest video, uploaded August 22, Mr Beast got some of his subscribers together and rewarded them without putting each one of them through an ultra-difficult task as he usually does.

One subscriber was asked to choose between a new house and a Lamborghini – he chose the house. Another was challenged with holding onto a bar for as long as possible, and another just had to show off what Mr Beast videos he had watched recently.

He did have one physically demanding challenge though, tasking one fan with opening a safe. After they did so, they were rewarded with two diamonds and $10,000 cash – meaning he walked away with $25,000.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1ax8Tx_Jz0

All in all, Mr Beast gave away a three-bedroom house and close to $135,000 to his subscribers and friends. So, it pays to be a subscriber – literally.

What he’ll do next remains to be seen, but given that he’s been focusing a lot on Minecraft lately, it’ll probably come through there.