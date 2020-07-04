Mr Beast celebrates 4th of July with mind-blowing $600k fireworks show

Popular YouTuber Jimmy 'Mr Beast' Donaldson celebrated the 4th of July with a fireworks show worth over $600k. The 22-year old philanthropist acquired a world record-breaking explosive that lit up the entire sky.

While many know Mr Beast for his jaw-dropping money giveaways, the YouTuber is associated with going big in his videos. And to celebrate America's July holiday, the star spared no expense to put on the ultimate fireworks display.

Heading out to a remote location, the content creator and his friends blew up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of pyrotechnics. However, the final explosive was worth over $160k and was literally the size of multiple mortars.

Mr Beast puts on insane fireworks show

During his July 3 upload, the YouTuber revealed he had bought fireworks ranging from $1 all the way to an eye-popping $160k. In total, he spent over $600,000 and promised viewers "every single firework will be launched!"

While the group started off small, things really kicked off when they launched a $10k mortar. "This next firework is the most epic thing you have ever seen! This mortar weighs 160 pounds. We even had to get FAA clearance to light this. There can't be planes in the sky," he revealed.

"This looks like a nuke!" they screamed, as the massive explosion lit up the sky. Mr Beast also got creative, strapping 100 rockets to a dummy, and setting a car on fire. Sitting behind a bulletproof glass window, they even set off a firework by nuking it with a microwave.

The 22-year old then prepared to launch a $40k firework display, explaining, "I could have bought a car, I could have put a down payment on a house. Or I could have bought 10 thousand copies of Shrek." He then revealed the pyrotechnics contained over 9,000 shells.

Using a turn key safety console, the YouTube star launched the explosion, painting the entire night sky white with a flash. The massive display stunned everyone. "I'm terrified! I thought I was gonna die!" Mr Beast exclaimed. One of his friends yelled "How are we not in jail?"

For the grand finale, the popular personality brought out the $160k firework. "We are about the launch the largest firework that man's history has ever seen. Literally a world record. Four thousand pounds, 15 feet deep holes, we literally needed a forklift!" he said before setting it off. The explosion was so loud, it rocked the entire area.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erQ_9yEz0ls

While Mr Beast originally launched his channel in 2012, the YouTuber exploded in popularity in 2018 and 2019. Last year, he was the platform's biggest rising star, gaining over 16 million subscribers.

Whether he's running outrageous contests with his friends, or hosting incredible charity work, the creator is always looking for how to take it to the next level. And viewers can't get enough of it.