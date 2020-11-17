 Mr Beast asks YouTubers to help make his own YouTube Rewind 2020 - Dexerto
Mr Beast asks YouTubers to help make his own YouTube Rewind 2020

Published: 17/Nov/2020 21:48

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: Mr Beast

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is calling on fellow content creators to help him make their own YouTube Rewind, following the Google-owned company’s recent cancellation of the yearly recap in November.

Love or hate it, YouTube Rewind has become a major part of the video platform. The annual recap happens every December and takes a look back at the entire year to highlight popular trends and content creators.

Unfortunately on November 12, the Google-owned company announced they were “taking a break” for 2020. Not letting it stand, the site’s rising star Mr Beast has announced he is making his own, and is asking for help.

Screenshot of popular YouTuber Mr Beast posing with fireworks.
Instagram: Mr Beast
The popular YouTuber is going to make Rewind 2020.

Mr Beast rallies YouTubers to make their own 2020 Rewind

Rewind initially launched in 2010 as a simple list of the top 50 most popular videos. The recap has evolved over the last decade, and eventually became a major budget production featuring the platform’s biggest creators.

However in November, YouTube announced they were cancelling the event, stating, “2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So we are taking a break from Rewind this year.”

Mr Beast reacted to the decision on Twitter, and said he would make his own. “Since YouTube isn’t making a rewind this year, I’m going to 🙂 If any other creators want to help just reply! I’m going to need it,” his November 17 tweets read.

Within minutes of posting, some of YouTube’s top creators replied to Donaldson’s tweet wanting to chip in to his Rewind 2020 project. Popular tech reviewer Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee offered his production assistance. “I volunteer to help production or literally whatever else can make this great,” he said.

Other Tech personalities also offered their help, from Linus Tech Tips to Austin Evans. Popular gaming personalities Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Barn and 100 Thieves The Mob star Classify also wanted to jump in on the community-created project.

Hilariously, Irish star Sean ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin gave advice to Mr Beast, and told him to make the video purposely bad.

“Pls make it cringey! I miss the good cringey rewinds,” he joked.

Given Mr Beast’s track record of continually one-upping his already insane videos, it will be interesting to see what he can come up with for Rewind 2020. With some of YouTube’s top tech reviewers offering their assistance, we could get something epic.

This isn’t the first time Donaldson has rallied to bring the community together. In April, he hosted a live stream where the platform’s biggest creators faced off for a Rock Paper Scissors competition for a $250k prize.

Twitch now offering way to “buy” Affiliate & users aren’t happy about it

Published: 17/Nov/2020 20:30 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 21:06

by Albert Petrosyan
Twitch / Pixabay / StickPNG

Twitch has drawn the public’s ire once again, this time for offering streamers a new way to earn Affiliate – one that involves enrolling in a paid subscription to Monstercat Gold, a music record label that’s partnered with the platform.

To say 2020 has been a tumultuous year for Twitch publicly might be a bit of an understatement; on numerous occasions, the company’s decisions have seen them face backlash from the masses on social media.

Amid all of the controversy surrounding DMCA strikes and the like, the platform has now rolled out a new way to earn Affiliate status as a streamer, which gives you a subscription button, emotes, and a lot of other perks that partners get, albeit on a much less lucrative scale.

The difference with this new path compared to the traditional one is that it’s behind a paywall – a $5 monthly subscription to Monstercat Gold, who partnered up with Twitch to offer this new fast-track to Affiliate.

monstercat gold twitch affiliate
Monstercat
Joining Monstercat Gold will earn you Twitch Affiliate status in 30 days.

How to get Twitch Affiliate with Monstercat Gold

To take advantage of this new path to Affiliate, all you have to do is simply sign up to the Monstercat Gold service and have it be active on your Twitch account for 30 days.

  1. Set up your Twitch account (if you don’t have one already)
  2. Visit the Monstercat Gold sign-up page
  3. Click ‘Join Monstercat Gold’ and follow all of the instructions to sign up
  4. After your Gold account has been active for 30 days, go to ‘My Gold Features’ and click ‘Apply for Twitch Affiliate’
  5. Wait for a reply email from Twitch getting you started in the Affiliate program

Those who already have an active Monstercat Gold subscription for at least 30 days prior to this being announced can apply for Affiliate immediately.

Twitch facing backlash for this feature

Predictably, Twitter swarmed with naysayers of this idea lashing out at Twitch for essentially allowing aspiring streamers to purchase Affiliate status, something that others have had to earn on their own by meeting the platform’s requirements.

The ‘pay to play’ aspect of this feature isn’t the only thing that users have chimed in against – others have accused Twitch of pushing a narrative that feels like a false promise to streamers who don’t get many viewers.

“Telling broadcasters who have 0-2 viewers that they are ‘closer to making a living’ on Twitch if they buy your product is misleading, exploitative, and irresponsible,” wrote ‘Fruitbats,’ a streamer on the platform.

However, not everyone has a huge issue with this paid fast-track method; others, like popular content creator chocoTaco, have pointed out that the requirements to get Affiliate are so low and easy that this new feature is of no major consequence.

Incidentally, this isn’t the first such option that Twitch has offered aspiring streamers. Back in March of 2020, popular music service, SoundCloud, announced a similar partnership with the streaming platform, allowing those who subscribe to any of their paid services to get a fast-track to Affiliate status.

Interestingly enough, however, that announcement didn’t get nearly the negative attention the Monstercat partnership has received, perhaps due to the timing of this new one being in the midst of the DMCA controversy that’s taken over the platform.

So, we’ll just have to see what becomes of all this as 2020 draws to a close.