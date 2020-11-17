Mr Beast asks YouTubers to help make his own YouTube Rewind 2020 - Dexerto

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is calling on fellow content creators to help him make their own YouTube Rewind, following the Google-owned company’s recent cancellation of the yearly recap in November.

Love or hate it, YouTube Rewind has become a major part of the video platform. The annual recap happens every December and takes a look back at the entire year to highlight popular trends and content creators.

Unfortunately on November 12, the Google-owned company announced they were “taking a break” for 2020. Not letting it stand, the site’s rising star Mr Beast has announced he is making his own, and is asking for help.

Mr Beast rallies YouTubers to make their own 2020 Rewind

Rewind initially launched in 2010 as a simple list of the top 50 most popular videos. The recap has evolved over the last decade, and eventually became a major budget production featuring the platform’s biggest creators.

However in November, YouTube announced they were cancelling the event, stating, “2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So we are taking a break from Rewind this year.”

Mr Beast reacted to the decision on Twitter, and said he would make his own. “Since YouTube isn’t making a rewind this year, I’m going to 🙂 If any other creators want to help just reply! I’m going to need it,” his November 17 tweets read.

Within minutes of posting, some of YouTube’s top creators replied to Donaldson’s tweet wanting to chip in to his Rewind 2020 project. Popular tech reviewer Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee offered his production assistance. “I volunteer to help production or literally whatever else can make this great,” he said.