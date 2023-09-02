Mormon influencer Taylor Frankie Paul reaches plea deal in domestic violence case

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul has reached a plea deal after an arrest earlier this year saw her charged with assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Utah content creator Taylor Frankie Paul is known on TikTok as “Mormon Mom” and had gained a large following when she was arrested in a domestic violence case involving her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Police arriving at Paul’s house in February 2023 discovered the couple had gotten into an argument that escalated when Paul attempted to stop Mortensen from leaving, resulting in the latter “shoving” an intoxicated Paul out of the way.

Video evidence collected from the house suggested that Paul had then thrown various objects at her boyfriend, including “heavy metal chairs” — one of which struck her five-year-old daughter in the head, resulting in a “goose-egg” injury to her head.

Now Paul has reached a plea deal and is working towards “healing,” calling the case her “rock-bottom” but stating it “actually helped” in some ways as she was able to get the help and support she needed.

Paul’s plea deal will see her obtain both a substance abuse and domestic violence evaluation, completing all recommended treatment over the next three years. This is in abeyance to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault, as reported by The Salt Lake Tribune.

As a part of the plea, four other charges were dropped, including two felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and a misdemeanor count of both child abuse and criminal mischief.

Instagram: taylorfrankiepaul Paul thanked those who had supported her throughout the case.

In an Instagram story, Paul wrote, “The last few weeks have been the hardest weeks of my life. I wanted to thank all of those who have been by my side, those who reached out, and the strangers that stopped to hug me.”

Thanking her fans for giving her “grace at this very difficult time,” Paul said she has since started taking antidepressants and has been “working on healing, therapy, a blessing, starting classes,” and is already “starting to feel progress.”

She is also still together with Mortensen, who regularly appears on her social media. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.