Mormon influencer Taylor Frankie Paul arrested for alleged domestic violence

Taylor Paul, an influencer active on multiple social media platforms, has been arrested by Herriman City Police Department claiming probable cause for the commission of domestic violence.

Taylor Paul is a Mormon TikToker with an impressive 4 million followers on the platform. A couple of months ago she was shrouded in controversy when she admitted to “swinging.”

New York Post reportedly obtained records from the Salt Lake City Police Department which stated that Taylor Frankie Paul has been arrested on February 19 for a count of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

This has been followed up as of February 24 by the Herriman PD releasing an official statement regarding the situation.

Taylor Paul arrested by the Herriman Police Department

In the statement, Herriman PD reports that police officers arrested Taylor on the ground of probable cause for the commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child among other things.

“Following her jail booking, detectives received additional video evidence related to this case,” the report continues. “This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul. Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney’s Office.”

The statement assured that Taylor Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing on this case or its outcome. Names of the victims of this incident, their statements, and their condition will not be made public by the department.

The case will be processed by the DA’s office, then the criminal justice system. As with any other citizen of the United States, Taylor is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

As this situation is still ongoing, it’s still unclear what happened and who was involved, but Dexerto will provide further coverage as new information comes to light.