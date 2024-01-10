More 10 ft ‘aliens’ spotted by hikers in Brazil after Miami mall incident

Hikers in Brazil claim to have captured footage of more 10 ft tall ‘aliens’ after similar creatures were allegedly spotted in Miami mere days earlier.

On New Year’s Day, a swarm of police pulled up to the Bayside Marketplace in Miami, Florida as a large group of “unruly juveniles” sparked a riot, setting off fireworks and causing a panic.

Reports state that law enforcement received calls warning of a possible shooting, but this was not the case. The situation did, however, prompt a massive police presence at the open-air mall to get things under control.

Many netizens weren’t convinced that so many police showed up just to settle down excitable teenagers, with some social media users claiming to see “8-10f shadow aliens” in viral footage taken from the incident.

Twitter: JustXAshton, MattFrenchArt

Now, more alleged footage of “aliens” is taking the internet by storm as hikers from Brazil claim to have seen two massive figures that they claim could be extraterrestrial.

On January 6, videos began circling social media platforms showing verdant hills in Brazil backed by a bright blue sky. Atop one of the hills, which appears to be a good distance away, viewers can see two humanoid figures gesturing and making movements.

It’s difficult to make out any distinguishing features on the figures, but judging by their size from the distance at which they were recorded, they look to be extremely tall.

The footage was captured by Sara Dalete, who was hiking with her family at Brazil’s Ilha do Mel island when they spotted the creatures.

Dalete claimed that the figures were about three meters tall and “moved very quickly,” although she claimed it wasn’t possible for her party to communicate with the figures or reach them on the hilltop.

While a clip from the encounter is going viral online, a spokesperson for the Paraná State government reportedly mocked the incident, saying, “Our summer is from another world. Even strange beings come here to enjoy our coastline.”

Miami police have also debunked any theories of aliens at the Bayside Marketplace, saying, “What is seen in this clip is the shadow of someone walking. If you look at the bottom of the shadow, you can see the person. No creature.”

