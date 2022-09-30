Monty Lopez posts TikTok with mystery girl and takes shot at Sheri Easterling

Virginia is an entertainment writer and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Addison Rae’s TikTok-famous dad, Monty Lopez, recently threw shade at ex-wife Sheri Easterling after uploading a video with Love Island contestant Sydney Paight.

Monty Lopez has taken another shot at ex-wife Sheri Easterling over on TikTok — this time, with a reality TV star in tow.

The drama between Addison Rae’s parents has been taking over the internet for the last few months after it was discovered that 46-year-old Lopez was purportedly cheating on Easterling with women in their 20s over the summer.

Sheri later got romantically involved with rapper Yung Gravy, prompting Lopez to challenge the artist to a boxing match. While this bout doesn’t look likely to happen, he’s still vying for a fight — and he’s still blasting his ex on social media.

Monty Lopez shades Sheri Easterling after linking with Sydney Paight

On September 29, Lopez uploaded a TikTok alongside Love Island star Sydney Paight, where the TV starlet lip-synced to a sound that says: “I don’t know what’s going on, and I simply don’t wanna know.”

Lopez uploaded another TikTok using the same sound with a photo of Sheri and Yung Gravy in the background, tagging both Sheri and Gravy in the post.

It’s unclear if Paight and Lopez are seeing each other; Paight is still connected to Love Island boyfriend Isaiah Campbell, and Lopez was formerly connected to influencer Ava Louise, who claimed she was “very happy” in her relationship with the TikTok dad in a statement from a source.

However, their TikToks together have been deleted, and it’s unclear if the two are still seeing each other at the time of writing.

Sheri and Yung Gravy have yet to comment on Lopez’s latest TikToks, leaving fans eagerly awaiting yet another installment in the saga of Addison Rae’s ongoing family drama — an ordeal the star says she’s “mortified” by.