Monty Lopez admits he wants to squash Sheri Nicole drama amid Yung Gravy beef

Monty Lopez has claimed that it’s possible he could reconcile with Sheri Nicole following claims that he cheated and Sheri’s recent public outing with Yung Gravy.

Back in July, Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez was accused of cheating on Sheri Nicole with a younger woman, prompting Sheri to release a statement on her Instagram.

Sheri has since been seen out in public with rapper Yung Gravy as the duo shared a smooch during the Video Music Awards on August 28. As a response, Monty released his very first diss track aimed at the popular rapper.

During a recent interview with the paparazzi, Monty revealed that he’s not happy with Gravy or Sheri — but claims that it’s possible he could reconcile with Sheri in the future.

On September 14, TheHollywoodFix uploaded a video where they chat with Monty Lopez as he’s leaving a venue.

After a short conversation about the Yung Gravy diss track, they asked how Monty felt about Yung Gravy and Sheri being together out in public. He replied: “That’s not the question to ask right now.”

TheHollywoodFix then asked if the family could reconcile in the future.

“I’m sure, we reconcile every day as a family. That doesn’t break apart anything,” Lopez replied. “Maybe we’re not happy with each other but at the end of the day, we’re still all family so it’s gonna work out.

(Topic starts at 0:33 in the video)

Whether Sheri Nicole is on the same page as Monty, however, is unknown at the time of writing.

